Läänemaa JK kept the league place – Lääne Elu

Läänemaa JK representative office. Photo: Aavo Tomingas

Yesterday, the 2nd round of the first league B transfer games took place in Haapsalu Uuemõisa football hall, where JK Läänemaa and the joint team of Jõhvi FC Pheonix and JK Noova faced each other.

In the 1st round of the transition match held last Saturday, the people from Idaviru won 3:0. “However, Läänemaa got a bone firmly stuck in the throat in the game at Kohtla-Järve artificial turf stadium. If Jõhvi can keep the lead in the replay, Läänemaa will be waiting for the Second League next season,” Soccernet.ee reported what happened.

