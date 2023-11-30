Tremor in California today, November 30 – USGS report on the latest earthquakes | MIX

A series of earthquakes shook California today, November 30, prompting the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to report on the magnitude, time, and location of the epicenter of each tremor. California, a state known for its high seismic activity due to geographic faults such as the San Andrés, experiences constant telluric movements of various intensities.

The USGS, the leading entity overseeing disaster prevention and response programs, maintains an updated list of earthquakes in California on a daily basis. The frequency and intensity of earthquakes in the region have prompted the USGS to provide recommendations for earthquake preparedness to help residents stay safe.

Before an earthquake, it’s important to recognize the warning signs, develop a family emergency plan, make an emergency kit, and secure furniture and heavy objects to prevent them from falling during an earthquake. During an earthquake, seeking shelter under a sturdy desk or table is advised, while staying away from windows, mirrors, and other falling objects. After an earthquake, it is crucial to avoid entering damaged buildings and to ensure the safety of family and friends.

Residents are urged to stay informed about seismic activity in California and to follow the recommendations provided by the USGS to help mitigate the impact of earthquakes.

