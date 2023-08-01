Labor Crisis in Florida: Controversial Immigration Law Threatens Economy and Industry

FLORIDA.- The state of Florida finds itself in the midst of a labor crisis following the implementation of the controversial immigration law SB17-18, championed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The legislation, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, has had a series of detrimental effects on the state’s economy and industries, raising concerns about a significant loss of labor.

Under the law, companies with more than 25 employees are required to use a program to verify the immigration status of their workers or face fines and permit revocations for non-compliance. This measure has generated widespread concern, particularly among sectors heavily reliant on undocumented workers.

“Employment in Florida on alert,” warns a local NGO, estimating that labor-intensive sectors may lose up to 10% of their workforce as a result of the immigration law. Agriculture, construction, and tourism, which are vital pillars of Florida’s economy, are under threat due to the scarcity of available workers.

In response, the Florida Farm Workers Association and other civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the Ron DeSantis administration, seeking to halt the enforcement of the rule. They argue that the legislation not only affects undocumented immigrants but also instills fear of persecution and deportation among those who remain in the state.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the criminalization of transporting undocumented migrants to Florida, prompting an exodus of workers and creating a vacuum in the aforementioned sectors. Even long-term residents without legal visas now face obstacles in their daily lives due to the new legislation.

Access to basic services, including healthcare, has become more complicated as hospitals are now required to inquire about patients’ immigration status. This has raised concerns and fears among individuals with family members requiring medical treatment, as they worry that seeking care could lead to legal issues.

The economic impact of the SB17-18 law is significant, with estimates suggesting losses of up to $12 billion in Florida’s Gross Domestic Product, amounting to 1.1%. The state’s reliance on undocumented workers is evident, and the uncertainty created by the new regulations has resulted in vacant positions in crucial sectors with no one stepping forward to fill them.

Advocates for immigrants argue that the Latino population is the most affected by this law, as they make up 80% of immigrants in the state. The departure of the Latino community could have a negative impact on the regional economy, particularly in construction and agriculture where they have a significant presence.

Florida finds itself in a complex dilemma, as the implementation of stricter immigration laws has led to unforeseen economic and social consequences. While the legal battle continues, both the immigrant community and the state’s productive sectors await the outcome of this controversial law with uncertainty.

