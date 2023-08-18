Labor market: survey: workers more interested in changing jobs

Labor market survey: Employees more interested in changing jobs



The shortage of skilled workers and the departure of the baby boomers shape the labor market. At the same time, salary and corporate culture are gaining in importance. According to a survey, many employees are now exploring their opportunities.

Employees in Germany are willing to change jobs According to a survey, it has increased significantly in recent years. 63 percent were recently interested in a change.

This is the result of a survey published today by the consulting and auditing company Ernst & Young (EY). Only six percent of those surveyed are actively looking for a new job and 20 percent occasionally. However, 37 percent would not be averse if an opportunity arose.

37 percent were not concerned with a change at all. That is fewer than ever since the survey began in 2015. For comparison: Two years ago, changing jobs was not an issue for more than half. In 2017, the proportion was even 82 percent. EY conducts the survey every two years.

According to labor market expert Enzo Weber from the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research (IAB), such declarations of intent in surveys must be viewed with caution: “There is still a bit of work to be done before we can change jobs.” First you have to apply. “And then the question arises: Do you really jump? Or do you just look around and only change when it’s really a brilliant spot.”

This is also reflected in another number from the survey: Only 19 percent of those surveyed actually see themselves with a new employer in five years. On the other hand, 59 percent assume that they will still work for the same company until then – either in the same position or in a better position.

More movement on the labor market

According to Weber, there were few changes in the corona and energy crises, but the trend is turning: “The IAB LinkedIn industry change radar shows that applications from various industries are currently picking up. The job market is moving faster again.” So far, however, it has been more of a recovery after the crises in which many employees had relied on security.

The EY survey did not ask why so many employees are interested in changing jobs. However, as a result, three out of four employees have already changed jobs in the past. The most common reasons they gave were a salary that was too low (34 percent), the management behavior of their superiors (29 percent) and a bad corporate culture (23 percent). There are also clear differences between the age groups on these points: Above all, pay and management behavior on the executive floor play a greater role for younger people.

32.4 percent of those surveyed between the ages of 21 and 35 stated that they had resigned at least once in their relatively short professional life due to dissatisfaction with the behavior of their supervisor. Among the 51 to 65 year olds it was 27.8 percent less – even though this group has been working for much longer. Salary played a role for 41.4 percent of young employees when changing jobs. 37 percent of middle-aged employees mentioned it, in the group of the oldest employees only 26 percent.

IAB researcher Weber does not consider this to be a peculiarity of the younger generation. “When the over-50s were young and at an age where you are flexible and often do something new, the job market in Germany was really bad.” In this environment, you didn’t speculate on improvements, but were happy if you kept your job. In the meantime, however, there is the greatest shortage of labor since the economic miracle. “So now a very strong labor market and more flexible working conditions are meeting after Corona – to the advantage of those who were born into this labor market”.

Almost everyone is looking for skilled workers

According to EY Labor Director Jan-Rainer Hinz, this is a difficult situation, especially for companies: Talents and specialists who are obviously more and more willing to change must be retained. At the same time, you have to convince new employees of the advantages of your own company. In addition to the payment, the type of leadership, the corporate culture and the relationship with colleagues should not be ignored.

Despite the pandemic and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the labor market had been robust in recent years. Recently, however, the number of unemployed has risen again – and according to the IAB, the number of vacancies has fallen somewhat from a high level. Nevertheless, there is currently hardly an industry that is not desperately looking for staff and specialists.

The IAB expects that up to seven million workers will be lost from the labor market by 2035 – if countermeasures are not taken. This is mainly due to the fact that the baby boomer generation is gradually leaving the working world. “In order to stop this development, all levers must be set in motion. There is currently too much untapped potential,” says Weber. It is important, for example, to keep older people in the job, to strengthen the professional development of women, to attract and better integrate immigrants and to reduce unemployment.

