Home » Landmark of the lignite era: 37-year-old chimney blown up in the south of Leipzig
News

Landmark of the lignite era: 37-year-old chimney blown up in the south of Leipzig

by admin
Landmark of the lignite era: 37-year-old chimney blown up in the south of Leipzig

After the blasting, it will take up to five months until the huge pile of rubble is completely cleared. And while an old industrial landmark is disappearing from Leipzig, a new one has emerged almost 1.5 kilometers further south: The hot water storage tank of the Leipzig Süd thermal power plant is only a third as high at 60 meters, but represents a more environmentally friendly heat supply than coal -Slot. Since it went into operation last year, it has initially been fired with gas and later with green hydrogen.

See also  Public finances end up stating the priorities of governments: José Luis Magaña

You may also like

Manipulation in SDGs projects, references filed in NAB...

The Evolution of the Miami English Dialect: A...

The UCC has a photographic exhibition open to...

China Central Radio and Television Prepares to Broadcast...

Trial after house explosion with one dead person...

Spain: Feijóo could meet with Sánchez – EntornoInteligente

write a title for this article A Miami-Dade...

Ariel Osorio referred for the first time to...

Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum: A Platform for...

Otto Group gets robots from Boston Dynamics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy