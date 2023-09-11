Home » Withdrawal of Hypertension Medicine: Which Patients Should Stop Taking It?
Health

Withdrawal of Hypertension Medicine: Which Patients Should Stop Taking It?

by admin
Withdrawal of Hypertension Medicine: Which Patients Should Stop Taking It?

An important medicine used for treating hypertension, Aldactone, has been withdrawn from the market. The withdrawal comes after a company statement from Avas Pharmaceuticals S.r.l., raising concerns about the drug. Giovanni D’Agata, President of Rights Desk, was the one who initially sounded the alarm.

The Milanese pharmaceutical company requested the immediate suspension of the distribution and administration of Aldactone following an update in the Official Journal regarding the drug’s dossier for high blood pressure treatment. Specifically, six product lots of Aldactone 16cps 25 mg capsule rigide (AIC 019822028) have been removed from the market.

The affected lots are as follows: 0R2L9 expiring 09/30/2025 and new expiry 09/30/2023; 0R2LA expiring 09/30/2025 and new expiry 09/30/2023; 0R2LC expiring 09/30/2025 and new expiry 09/30/2023; 0R2LE expiring 09/30/2025 and new expiry 09/30/2023; 0R2LJ expiring 09/30/2025 and new expiry 09/30/2023; 0R2LK expiring 09/30/2025 and new expiry 09/30/2023.

Aldactone is a medication commonly used to counteract excess fluids in the body and prevent edema. It contains spironolattone, a diuretic drug that helps the body produce a greater quantity of urine. Diuretic drugs aim to alleviate discomfort caused by an excessive concentration of fluids.

Patients suffering from primary and secondary hyperaldosteronism, a condition characterized by increased aldosterone hormone production, low potassium levels in the blood, and high blood pressure, are advised to pay attention to the withdrawal of Aldactone. Additionally, individuals with essential arterial hypertension, which refers to high blood pressure of unknown cause, are also included in the recommendations if other treatments have not been adequate or sufficient.

See also  Covid vaccine, third dose: Fauci studies if it can save those suffering from autoimmune diseases

As a result of Avas Pharmaceuticals S.r.l.’s statement, all patients regularly taking Aldactone are urged to contact their family doctor. They should seek explanations and ensure they can safely continue with their usual therapy.

You may also like

that’s what the Loop Recorder is

Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/higher technical specialist...

Mercatopoli Mantua: Revolutionizing Sustainable Trade with a Wide...

Text message to doctor returning from holidays, 13-year-old...

Corrections and additions to sports work, the reform...

Futuristic Telemedicine System Saves 13-Year-Old Girl’s Life: A...

Lose weight by drinking coffee: the 3 reasons...

SNEAK PEEK at Disney’s New ‘Frozen’ Land

Teen’s Life Saved by Telemedicine and Text Message...

everything you need to know about masks and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy