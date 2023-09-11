Experience New Challenges in Square Enix’s ‘Infinite Speed ​​Slayer Dragon Quest Dai’s Adventure’ with the Latest Dungeon and Challenge Mode

Square Enix’s highly anticipated action RPG game, “Infinite Speed Slayer Dragon Quest Dai’s Adventure,” is set to release on September 28th, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Today, on the 11th of September, Square Enix revealed new details about the game, including the latest version of the original dungeon, “Memory Temple,” and a challenging new mode known as the “Challenge Mode.”

The “Memory Temple” is an intriguing addition to the game, offering players a unique gameplay experience. To unlock this original dungeon, players must progress to a certain level in the story mode. Once unlocked, players will find themselves immersed in a floor-type maze, where enemies and mechanisms change each time it’s challenged. It’s a test of skill and strategy as players navigate through the maze, defeating powerful enemies along the way to enhance their special skills, spells, or obtain bond memories. The constantly changing appearance of the “Memory Temple” adds an element of surprise and excitement, making it an enticing feature for players to explore.

Intriguingly, the “Memory Temple” starts at level 1, and players can only carry the bond memories they have when venturing into its depths. To form a team, players must select characters who have become partners in the story mode. The temple’s rooms are filled with various mechanisms, presenting players with not only groups of monsters to combat but also encounters with strong enemies previously fought in the story mode. Additionally, players must navigate and overcome triggered traps that block their path. It’s a challenging endeavor that promises great rewards for those who can conquer it.

In addition to the “Memory Temple,” Square Enix introduces the “Challenge Mode” for players who have cleared the story mode. This mode enhances the difficulty level by making the opponents from the story mode even stronger and more formidable. Players will need to bring their A-game to overcome these powerful enemies and prove their skills.

“Infinite Speed Slayer Dragon Quest Dai’s Adventure” is slated for release on September 28th, with the Steam version launching on September 29th. It will be available for purchase on various platforms, including PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam/Microsoft Store. Fans of the Dragon Quest franchise and action RPG enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its release, as it promises a thrilling and immersive gaming experience like no other.

