Landy spoke with Cartes about turning the chapters into youth training schools

he governor-elect of Alto Paraná met this week with the president of the ANR, Horacio Cartes.

César “Landy” Torres, governor-elect of Alto Paraná, held a meeting with the president of the ANR, Horacio Cartes, where they discussed, among other topics of regional interest, the possibility of turning the spaces into red sectionals for training of young people in soft skills, and middle managers.

“We do not want the ANR to only serve as an electoral machine, but to train new leaders and new candidates for mayors and councilors, Horacio Cartes’s line is that, we want to be the first department to implement that,” said the governor-elect.

He also mentioned that for this to be possible, the leadership of the governor (him) will be important. “That is why we are already talking with the 40 sectional presidents, with the municipal and departmental councilors from Colorado, with the mayors from Colorado,” he added.

“To strengthen the party, we have to do our job well, because we lost in Alto Paraná in the presidential elections, like in 2018. So we have to demonstrate with facts, and have a unity of all internal sectors of the Colorado party, within the dissent, to be able to carry out these projects and also enforce the Alto Paraná in the designations for the public offices of the department”, he concluded.

