Building Energy Act: Bosch is undeterred in selling heat pumps

Even after the building energy law was relaxed, Bosch boss Stefan Hartung is sticking to his heat pump plans. The heating technology is essential for Germany to become climate-neutral by 2045, he says. Bosch is investing one billion euros by 2030 alone.

Despite the planned defusing of the controversial building energy law, the Bosch industrial group is massively focusing on the heat pump business. “They are needed in large quantities, also in the existing buildings, so that Germany can be climate-neutral by 2045,” said Bosch boss Stefan Hartung WELT AM SONNTAG. By the end of the decade alone, Bosch will invest one billion euros. The company is expanding its production capacities in Germany, Poland, Sweden and Portugal.

Hartung said he was happy about the intensive political discussion. “It has led to a solution that is open to technology, has a longer transition period and a comprehensible procedure.” Now he would like a similar debate on the planned EU regulations as the change in the Ecodesign Directive. “Controlling emissions trading in the building sector would be better than technology bans,” he said.

According to Hartung, Bosch’s sales growth is currently being slowed down by inflation. “We see reluctance to buy in some markets, high expenses for the kitchen, car or house are being postponed. In Germany we are growing below zero,” he said. Demand is also declining in the USA, while China is developing relatively stably. “There is growth in other areas, for example in the areas of software and electromobility. Bosch is growing again this year,” said the manager.

Hartung rates the recent technological leap in artificial intelligence positively. Generative AI like Chat GPT “enables machine applications that we previously thought would always need humans,” he said. AI will be a solution to increase Germany’s productivity despite the shortage of skilled workers. “It would be shocking for me if we went the same way as with gene research: ban it, and then it only takes place outside of Europe,” he said. “AI has risks and we should talk about that in the coming months as well as about the opportunities.”

