Large fire consumed a building in the center of Puyo

Large fire consumed a building in the center of Puyo – Diario La Hora

This Sunday, social networks made the fire of a building in the town of Puyo go viral on Friday, March 31.

The video of a devastating fire registered last Friday, March 31, in the center of Puyo in the province of Pastaza, went viral on social networks.

The building was affected by 80 percent and one injury would have been reported during the incident.

Officials from the Pastaza Fire Department intervened to contain the flames, avoiding the spread of the fire to other buildings.

