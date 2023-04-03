Four Chocoanas from the Ondas Chocó program among the winners of the Minciencias “Misión MIT – Harvard” contest.

Ten girl researchers from educational institutions in the country, linked to the Ondas Minciencias program and belonging to ethnic communities, will travel to the United States to participate in an immersion experience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University.

The selected young women will travel to the United States next May. The winners are from eight departments of the country: Amazonas, Atlántico, Bolívar, Caldas, Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Sucre and San Andrés.

In the case of Ondas Chocó we have four winners of the contest: 2 teachers and 2 students, who will have the opportunity to strengthen their scientific vocations for a week through talks, a meeting with a Nobel Prize winner in physics, as well as getting to know laboratories in prestigious institutes and universities such as MIT and Harvard.

The students from Chocó who won the call are Rossana Moreno Prado, Carrasquilla Industrial Integrated Educational Institution of the municipality of Quibdó, currently in 11th grade, and Angie Juliana Vivas Perea, student of the Tadó Agro-Environmental Technical Institute educational institution in 10th grade. .

The contest will also support the trip of two co-researchers of the Ondas Minciencias Program, who applied. The winners are from the department of Chocó, Jairlen Cresencia Rivas Abadía, from the Hernando Palacios Agricultural Educational Institution, from the Bajo Baudó municipality, and Laura Yineth Córdoba Guevara from the Quibdó Normal Superior Educational Institution.

“All of them are part of the Ondas Chocó program and have stood out for their performance and membership in the research work carried out,” said Evangelina Murillo Mena, Ondas Chocó coordinator on behalf of the Technological University of Chocó.

The Mit-Harvard Mission 2023: Ondas Researchers, will take place next May and will allow young people between the ages of 14 and 16 to get to know science and technology centers and institutes with a high level of recognition in Boston, United States. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a discussion with the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physics, Dr. Wolfgang Ketterle and talks with members of the Colombian scientific diaspora.

The initiative will allow the researchers to receive financial support that will cover expenses associated with accommodation, transportation, food, insurance, visa, among others.

61 students from the country applied to the contest led by Minciencias. The winners presented projects and experiences related to a diversity of topics such as: medicinal expeditions and environmental impact of indigenous reservations, robotics and 3D printing, water quality of corregimientos in the country, production of biosafety products with mushroom extracts, products created with medicinal plants and aromatics, implementation of educational technological prototypes, development of a mechanical seeder prototype for the improvement of ancestral rice planting techniques, and an instrumented greenhouse to produce vegetables.