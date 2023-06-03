“Last generation” climate stickers target the rich

10
The climate group “Last Generation” plans actions against the rich who blame them for the climate catastrophe. Following roadblocks, they announce they will target “symbols of modern wealth.”
The climate stickers of the “last generation” have new goals in their sights: actions against the rich – they are primarily responsible for the climate catastrophe.
The “last generation” has repeatedly drawn attention to itself in recent months with countless road blockades against motorists. This not only caused a lot of resentment among the …