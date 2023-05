The Nation Alliance presidential candidate and CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who met in Hatay last night and agreed on the seven-point memorandum of understanding, and Zafer Party Chairman Ümit Özdağ are making a joint statement. ATTENTION SHARE BEFORE THE MEETING Ümit Özdağ’s post on Twitter before the joint press release became the agenda in the social media. Images of CHP Youth Branch writing “Syrians will go” on the walls […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook