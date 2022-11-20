12:49

Government: Berlusconi, tax breakthrough is needed

“Economic issues are the real emergency for our country. It is on this that our governance capacity will be measured in 5 years’ time. Naturally issues such as security and immigration are important, but now families and businesses are waiting for concrete answers on the issues that concern them most closely: bills, work, pensions, the tax authorities”. This was stated by the President of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, in an interview with “Il Giornale”, entitled “We need a breakthrough on the taxman”. “For our part – adds Berlusconi – we raised the tax question with great force during the electoral campaign and we will continue to raise it, because only through the tax lever can we give new breath to an economic system tried by years of pandemic and now by the effects of the Ukraine crisis . For this reason we have made a decisive contribution in the drafting of the first provision discussed in Parliament, the new Aid Decree and the Nadef, today we are working to write a budget law of real change”. The former prime minister also intervenes on the issue of pensions: “We are committed to increasing them to ensure that everyone can live in dignity. We begin to peg them to the true cost of living, increasing them in line with inflation. Gradually, from here until the end of the legislature, we will reach our goal: no one should have a pension of less than a thousand euros”. Finally, he reiterated his distinctions on the front of migration policies: “The government did well to immediately tackle this problem with a different approach, but the reasons for national sovereignty – underlined Berlusconi – can never be separated from those of international legality and above all by Christian values ​​and the liberal principles of our society, which require us to place the life and dignity of people, of every human being, above everything else. Saving those in danger at sea is an absolute duty, and I sincerely suffer to see people in danger, stranded on board a boat and rejected by European ports. Only Europe – he concludes – has the possibility, and I add also the duty, to address this issue which concerns us all ”.