Home Technology Mi 13 Pro specs exposed, 1-inch Sony IMX989, same model as Mi 12 Ultra
Technology

Mi 13 Pro specs exposed, 1-inch Sony IMX989, same model as Mi 12 Ultra

by admin
Mi 13 Pro specs exposed, 1-inch Sony IMX989, same model as Mi 12 Ultra

The new Mi 13 series has a great chance to become the first flagship of the new generation of Qualcomm’s flagship platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Details about the series have been revealed.

According to the latest news released by digital blogger @i冰宇宙 on Twitter, the new Mi 13 series will be launched in two versions, Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro. The main mirror of the rear lens of Mi 13 Pro is Sony IMX989, which has 1-inch super outsole, according to reports, the photosensitive area of ​​the CMOS has increased by 172%, the photosensitive ability has increased by 76%, the camera speed has increased by 32.5%, the startup speed has increased by 11%, and it supports processor-level 4K HDR night scene shooting.

Their overall design will adopt the same design ideas as the Mi 12 series. The borders of the two models are very narrow. Among them, the screen of Mi 13 is a 6.26-inch Chinese-made OLED flexible straight screen, and the screen of Mi 13 Pro is 6.7 inches. The Samsung 2K E6 curved screen has narrower bezels than the previous generation. In terms of hardware, the rear main mirror is 50 million pixels, it may support OIS optical shock, and support 67W-120W super fast charging.

See also  Two tricks for the fastest Android cross-Apple file transfer: No AirDrop makes me really want to change Android phones (Android / iOS)

The new Mi 13 series is expected to meet with you at the end of this month. Whether you can win the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 depends on the competition between Xiaomi and moto.

You may also like

“The Colosseum is a shopping mall,” says Meta’s...

Black Friday discount finishing!Sony, Ubisoft, SEGA offer 10%...

The budget for Christmas gifts drops. Here are...

Belonging to the Red Devil series, Power Color’s...

On its journey to the Moon, the Italian...

On its journey to the Moon, the Italian...

Ubisoft Store Black Friday sale starts!Designated games enjoy...

“Nintendo Switch Sports” new golf project Yui Aragaki...

“The Colosseum is a shopping mall,” says Meta’s...

A passer-by picked up the Nokia 3210 that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy