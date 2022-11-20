The new Mi 13 series has a great chance to become the first flagship of the new generation of Qualcomm’s flagship platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Details about the series have been revealed.

According to the latest news released by digital blogger @i冰宇宙 on Twitter, the new Mi 13 series will be launched in two versions, Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro. The main mirror of the rear lens of Mi 13 Pro is Sony IMX989, which has 1-inch super outsole, according to reports, the photosensitive area of ​​the CMOS has increased by 172%, the photosensitive ability has increased by 76%, the camera speed has increased by 32.5%, the startup speed has increased by 11%, and it supports processor-level 4K HDR night scene shooting.

Next, Xiaomi 13 Pro and OPPO Find X60 Pro both use 1-inch sensors. Unless the S23 ultra 1/1.3 inch 200MP sensorHave extraordinary performance and optimization.Otherwise, it can be considered that the Android crown belonging to Samsung can be taken off.

I mean product strength — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2022

Their overall design will adopt the same design ideas as the Mi 12 series. The borders of the two models are very narrow. Among them, the screen of Mi 13 is a 6.26-inch Chinese-made OLED flexible straight screen, and the screen of Mi 13 Pro is 6.7 inches. The Samsung 2K E6 curved screen has narrower bezels than the previous generation. In terms of hardware, the rear main mirror is 50 million pixels, it may support OIS optical shock, and support 67W-120W super fast charging.

The new Mi 13 series is expected to meet with you at the end of this month. Whether you can win the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 depends on the competition between Xiaomi and moto.