Latin America: onda-info 575 – NPLA

Today we’re traveling thematically to Mexico. Darius reports on Mitzy Cortés, whom he met in Berlin. She is a young climate activist from the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca and is part of the indigenous network “Red de Futuros Indigenas” and the “Milpamérica Resiste” campaign. Mitzy Cortés wants to use various forms of resistance to defend indigenous areas in the fight against global warming. Climate change refers to the warming of the earth caused by humanity (or anthropogenic). The current change in the global climate is primarily caused by so-called greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor. Climate-active carbon dioxide is emitted primarily through the combustion of fossil fuels (methane), including through agriculture, livestock farming and landfills. Deforestation increases global warming, while reforestation can mitigate it. The consequences of climate change are melting glaciers and rising sea levels, and depending on the region, increasingly severe storms, heat waves and droughts.

Climate change is evident in Mexico through the issue of water. Periods of drought and heavy rain pose major challenges for agriculture and at the same time endanger drinking water supplies. The problems are exacerbated by the high water consumption of large industrial companies. Using Tesla’s Giga Factories as an example, Knut and Miriam show how this impacts on site – in Mexico, but also in Grünheide in Brandenburg.

Thea greets you from Chile, where October 18th marks the third anniversary of the social revolt of 2019. Today you will hear a few words from Jorge Rosemary. He wrote a book of poems during and after the revolt in which he expressed his impressions and images in words.

First you will hear two notes from Mirjana from Mexico and Markus from Guatemala

