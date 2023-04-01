news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, 01 APR – “We are not asking for more money, but more certain times to know that we will organize the festival in March 2024”. This was stated by the artistic director of the Bif&st, Felice Laudadio, during the closing press conference of the Bari film festival. “If we do not have sufficient guarantees to make commitments, Bari will not have the Bif&st 2024 – he added – because we will not move a finger”. “Organizing a festival takes a year of work – said Laudadio -. If we don’t confirm in time, we lose the films or they sue us for damages, because we block them”. Laudadio added that “the technicians cannot enter the theater 24 hours before the event, they need at least a week. This is a protest over the timing”. “We want to have a great edition in 2024, but we need guarantees,” he concluded.



“I make an appointment at Bif&st 2024, to dispel any doubts”. Thus the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, from the stage of the Margherita theater in the Apulian capital, responded to the appeal of the artistic director of Bif&st, Felice Laudadio, who asks for certain times to organize the next edition. “We can do this festival because we have four theaters very close by – he added during the closing press conference of the event -. Only in this way can we afford to grow and we will do it again next year”.



“With the Puglia Region we will choose the best formula for the next few years – he added -. Everyone has an interest in continuing to organize the festival together with the city”.



“We hope – concluded Decaro – to be able to count on European funds in advance of what happened this year to allow the organization, which explicitly requested it, to be able to organize all the events in time”. (HANDLE).

