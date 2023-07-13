Home » Launch of the cycle of webinars Digital skills for the PA: from the syllabus to training
News

Launch of the cycle of webinars Digital skills for the PA: from the syllabus to training

by admin
Launch of the cycle of webinars Digital skills for the PA: from the syllabus to training

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  urban heat, extreme events, biodiversity

You may also like

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy