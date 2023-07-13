PLI Petronas Lubricants Italy alongside “Bee my Job”, the inclusive project that values ​​diversity – Companies

Petronas Lubrificants Italy announces its partnership in the Bee My Job project, developed by the Cambalache association of Alessandria, together with the partner Apicolturaurbana.it.

Bee My Job is a social beekeeping project created to offer professional training and job placement opportunities for asylum seekers and refugees, in order to build a non-discriminatory, inclusive and multicultural society, respectful of men and the environment.

A project internationally recognized as a good practice of work inclusion and thanks to which Cambalache has been awarded since 2017 with the WeWelcome award, assigned by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to organizations committed to promoting inclusion in the labor market of asylum seekers and beneficiaries of international protection.

As part of the project, PLI will promote the professional integration of a refugee in the area who will follow a theoretical and practical training course for the acquisition of skills in the beekeeping sector, at their own apiary located near the PETRONAS Global Research & Technology Center in Santena. In fact, on Tuesday 11 July, the selected candidate began a special training with the constant support of the experts of Apicolturaurbana.it, as well as the social workers of the area.

The Bee My Job initiative emphasizes the importance of valuing diversity, emphasizing how the presence and coexistence of different realities can help create quality and growth.

In fact, PLI believes that diversity and contamination must be perceived as a distinctive value and a source of wealth, capable of bringing benefits at an environmental, social and economic level and the Bee My Job project is part of the broader corporate objective of social responsibility for raise public awareness of this aspect, promoting an inclusive and sustainable approach to the protection of bees and the conservation of biodiversity.

Furthermore, with this project, PLI will contribute to generating a positive impact on the territory in which it operates, confirming its commitment to collaborate with local communities to educate on environmental and social issues.

