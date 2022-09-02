Beautiful showcase dedicated to the Alpini, with the blow-up of the program of the 24th Gathering of the 1st Grouping, mannequins in uniform, militaries concerning the history of the Corps, tricolor flag complete with pole and pennants, to pay homage to the imminent parade of the Black Pens in the historic center and to make a contribution to making the city welcoming and aware of the events it hosts

IVREA. Laura Bethaz, owner of the Laura Shop clothing store, in via Palestro 10, always puts her heart into everything she does, and she does everything she does at its best.

So it was for its beautiful showcase dedicated to the Alpine troops, with the blow-up of the program of the 24th Rally of the 1st Grouping, mannequins in uniform, militaries concerning the history of the Corps, tricolor flag complete with rod and pennants, to pay homage to the imminent parade of the Penne Nere in the historic center and to make a contribution to making the city welcoming and aware of the events it hosts. She has always done so, in truth, since the Giro d’Italia, when she received the compliments of the son of Fausto Coppi, in Ivrea, the Italian capital of the book, in the aftermath of the appointment, but this time she has really surpassed herself, not limiting herself to reserving only one space, but dedicating the entire showcase to the alpine setting and choosing to give up exhibiting the items on sale for over two weeks. «There are small important stories that one has inside, in the heart. – explains Laura Bethaz -. Emotions that accompany you throughout your life and the Alpine troops, with their sense of fraternity and that pride of being such that unites entire generations, have given me so many emotions. For me, as for most of the Ivrea people, their presence is a gift, as bearers of humanity, solidarity, friendship and a sense of belonging, values ​​that the modern world is in great need of “. «My relationship with the Alpine troops – he continues – is a relationship that has always lasted: my father was already Alpine and so were all my uncles, in Gressoney. I also had the good fortune to marry an Alpine, Mario Yon, first trumpet of the Fanfare of the Alpine Brigade Taurinense, who not only deeply lived his own “mountain”, but was also able to transmit it to us, at home. He participated in various national gatherings and the last we lived together dates back to 1981, in Verona, when we had a party all night, together with his companies and all the others and we did not even go back to the hotel to sleep: we were young and happy and it was a beautiful moment. After his death, 35 years ago, I attended again a couple of times, but, alone, it was no longer the same thing ». Years go by. “When Ivrea, in 2013, hosted the 16th Rally of the 1st Grouping, an Alpine parade stared at my daughter Roberta and asked her:” Yon? “, Having recognized in her features those of my husband with whom she had made the military to the Taurinense and that he remembered with great affection: it was a moment of great emotion ».

For all that the Alpini evoke on a personal level and in general, Laura Bethaz, on the evening of Thursday 8, after the inauguration of the Valori Alpini exhibition, in Santa Marta, will host the Fanfare, for an aperitif in her shop, rediscovering many memories that are good for the heart and the spirit.