In race-1 the pitchers were the protagonists, decisive in the box Correa in the sixth inning. Friday race-2

San Marino begins with a 3-1 home win against Parmaclima, the baseball league series, best of 7 games. The outgoing tricolors unleash a mountain that allows only 3 valid: Henry Centeno begins, then the last inning is entrusted to Dimistros Kourtis. Not even the pitchers of the European champions, Josè Diaz (2 valid conceded in 5 innings) do not deserve even if in the end the pressure of Doriano Bindi’s box has the upper hand to bring home game-1. Race-2 tomorrow evening at 20.30 in San Marino.

The series is unlocked at the 2nd inning: San Marino with the home run of the receiver Gabriel Lino Correa on the left. In the 4th inning, third baseman Rodriguez Reyes hits a double left that allows Noel Gonzalez to equalize. At the end of the sixth it is still Lino Correa, opposite Contreras, with a long double in the center to make the difference: 2 very heavy points (3-1) signed by Josè Ferrini and Oscar Angulo one inning from the end. At that point, however, the home team no longer conceded anything: Kourtis lined up three consecutive strikeouts against Astorri, Rodriguez and Talevi. The series is only in its early stages.

