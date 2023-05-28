Laura Sarabia responds to the complaint of her former employee

Laura Sarabia, head of the office of the government of President Gustavo Petro, assured that her family was the victim of a robbery and that the case is already in the hands of the authorities.

Semana magazine published the complaint by Marelbys Meza, accused of having stolen the sum of 7,000 dollars from her house while she was working as a domestic employee in the house of the chief of staff.

Semana also revealed the testimony of the former nanny of Sarabia’s son, who narrated what he would have experienced on January 30 of this year around 2:00 in the afternoon. The woman told said outlet that she was taken to a basement in the Casa de Nariño, where she underwent a polygraph test.

My family and I were victims of a robbery. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates who gave the version to Semana as responsible. The presidential protection headquarters and the Sijin acted by applying the protocols within the framework of the law. pic.twitter.com/sUTo923Evb — Laura Sarabia (@laurisarabia) May 27, 2023

“I felt that they were going to leave me there, that I was not going to go out again (…). They did a polygraph on me and they told me: ‘You can make fun of that device, but not us. She’s not going home tonight, she’s going to jail from here, and we’re going to raid all her brothers and you,’” the woman told Semana.

“I didn’t want to go there, but it was my turn. If I didn’t go, they would accuse me of having stolen that money. If I went, then I would tell them: I clarify that I am innocent. I really didn’t want to go, but they went to pick me up at my house. I had to go or go, ”added the woman for Semana.

It may interest you: The Prosecutor’s Office charged a man for threatening Vice President Francia Márquez

Regarding these complaints, Sarabia stated through Twitter: “My family and I were victims of a robbery. The Prosecutor’s Office investigates who gave the version to Semana as responsible. The presidential protection headquarters and the Sijin acted by applying the protocols within the framework of the law.”

“As you should be aware and according to what I was informed as a victim, Mrs. Marelbys Meza was linked with a lawyer to the interrogation of the defendant, since, according to Art. 282 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it is They found well-founded reasons that allow us to infer that she is the author of the conduct under investigation,” the document continues.