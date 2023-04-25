Lauterbach wants to raise taxes for care and the inheritance of the citizens

Given the crisis in the care system, Lauterbach is considering tax increases and higher social security contributions. He is also thinking about approaching the inheritances of the citizens

Germany is getting poorer. In addition, more and more citizens are retiring. The proportion of the working population caring for the elderly is increasing. The health system and care system is financially run down. You only have to calculate the costs of the Corona policy.

Inflation is driving up the cost of retirement homes, nursing homes and nursing services.

What does Health Minister Lauterbach (SPD) propose? Proposals such as tax increases and higher social security contributions come to mind. He is also thinking about approaching the inheritances of the citizens [siehe Bericht »Welt«].