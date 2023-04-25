Edmonton Oliers’ Leon Draisaitl in play-offs chasing a record

Leon Draisaitl has his sights firmly set on the big goal. The German national ice hockey player has so far been the sole entertainer in the NHL play-offs. But it hasn’t been enough for the Stanley Cup yet.

In top form: Leon Draisaitl is one of the best players in the NHL – not only because of his 128 points from 80 games. Image: Reuters

Wnot knowing the result could get the idea Sunday night that Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers had messed it up again. With his cap pulled over his face, the 27-year-old sat on the podium at the Los Angeles arena. No smiles, mostly short answers. It had gone well again in this fourth game of the first play-off round of the North American Ice Hockey League (NHL) against the Los Angeles Kings.

After the first third, the Oilers were still 0:3 behind and were about to fly back to Canada with a 1:3 series deficit, where the fifth duel is due on Tuesday evening (local time, 3:30 a.m. CEST on Sky). The dream of the Stanley Cup, the most coveted trophy that world ice hockey has to offer, could have already burst. But then the Oilers fought back and won the fourth game in overtime 5-4. So it’s now 2-2 in the series, everything is open again – and the dream of the Stanley Cup is alive.