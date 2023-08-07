Lawyer Naeem Panjutha allowed to meet Chairman PTI

Monday, August 7, 2023, 1:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Ummt News) Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Legal Affairs Spokesperson Naeem Panjotha got permission to meet the former Prime Minister in Attock Jail.

Naeem Panjotha will meet Chairman PTI today, Attock Jail administration has given permission to meet Chairman PTI.

Only Naeem Panjotha was allowed to meet Chairman PTI. According to sources, Naeem Panjotha will sign the power of attorney from Chairman PTI.



