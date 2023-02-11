President Gustavo Petro proposed this Friday a Treaty of the Americas on Clean Energies, when he installed the new ambassadors of Colombia in Canada, Carlos Arturo Morales Lopez; Brazil, Guillermo Abel Rivera Flórez; Finland, Alvaro Sandoval Bernal; Costa Rica, Carlos Rodriguez Mejia; ChinaSergio Cabrera Cárdenas, and Mexico, Alvaro Moses Ninco Daza.

Canada

At the inauguration ceremony, which took place in the Bolívar Room of the Casa de Nariño, the Head of State entrusted the new Ambassador to Canada, Carlos Arturo Morales López, “to establish the first formal dialogues for a Treaty of Americas in favor of energy integration”.

He considered that Canada is an important ally in the effort around clean energy, that the countries of South America can potentially generate and transmit it through the electrical network so that it reaches the United States.

In this sense, he indicated that for Colombia it will be a priority to advance as soon as possible the union of the electrical networks of Panama with those of the country, which has been postponed due to the difficulty represented by the Darién Gap.

Brazil

He told the new Colombian Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, Guillermo Abel Rivera Flórez, that his priority is to hold a meeting of experts “with all the countries that have territorial responsibility in the Amazon jungle, including France, in Tabatinga or in Letícia”.

That meeting, added the President, would be a “prelude to formulating an empowerment of the institutions, which already exist, and of an agenda for the presidents, in a meeting that, hopefully, will be held in Leticia, Colombia, to set up a common fund.” .

In this sense, he announced that the country already has “a budget addition that Colombia will present to its Congress, next Monday, for 600 billion pesos, which will become future validity to guarantee that Colombia invests an amount of 150 of its resources. million dollars a year for 20 years.

Costa Rica

Referring to the tasks of Carlos Rodríguez, the new Ambassador of Colombia in Costa Rica, President Petro said that “the Government of Colombia is fully willing to comply with all the treaties, as ordered by the Constitution, to which we have committed ourselves. It is a constitutional order, and more when it comes to human rights that are part of our block of constitutionality.

Finland

On the other hand, the President revealed that the Government of Change “has raised the highest percentage of diplomatic career positions in its representation before countries of the world. The percentage is exceptional. We talk about reaching 50%, and we are already approaching 41%”.

Likewise, he entrusted Álvaro Sándoval, the new Ambassador of Colombia to Finland, to enrich the experiences of this country in the educational sector.

China

Referring to the new Ambassador to China, Sergio Cabrera, the Head of State indicated that China and the United States have the responsibility to decarbonize their economies.

“In the end, either the US free market is capable of decarbonizing the US economy or the Chinese state planning system is capable of decarbonizing its economy,” he said.

And he added: “The two are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. The life of humanity depends on those countries. Whoever does it will be a world power.”

He also stressed that there are several topics of conversation with China, including the construction of a railway network that relieves congestion in the Panama Canal and the Bogotá Metro.

Mexico

Finally, the Ambassador in Mexico, Álvaro Moisés Ninco, was commissioned to work for the repatriation of the mortal remains of General José María Melo, considered the first indigenous President of Colombia.

He also asked him to work on the Latin American Conference on Drug Policy, which would be attended by the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Mexico and Colombia have the largest number of victims of that war,” recalled the Head of State and told the Ambassador that his first responsibility is to work on this issue.