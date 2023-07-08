Home » LDU separates “Kinito” from its ranks
Edison Mendez has been separated from the LDU formatives.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) has issued an official statement confirming the news that Edison Méndez will leave his position as coach of the Sub 19 team albo. This decision has taken college fans by surprise, as Mendez is considered one of LDU’s legends during his outstanding playing career. The LDU statement has not provided a formal justification for the reasons behind Méndez’s departure as U19 coach. This has generated speculation and debate among fans, who expected greater clarity on this decision and the circumstances surrounding it. . Edison Mendez is recognized as an iconic figure in LDU history. During his time as a player, Méndez made a significant contribution to the club’s achievements and successes, including winning international cups. His talent and leadership on the field of play made him an Ecuadorian soccer legend. The news of Méndez’s departure as coach has generated some disappointment among university fans, who hoped that his experience and knowledge of the game would be used in the development of future generations of players. However, the decision of the board has determined a change in the direction of the youth team. The lack of a clear explanation has raised questions about the relationship between Méndez and the LDU leadership. Liga will be tasked with finding a suitable replacement who can continue the work of developing and training young talent. Meanwhile, LDU supporters express their thanks and appreciation to Edison Mendez for his contribution to the club as a player and coach.

