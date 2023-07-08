The new right | Profile

The new right is a very global phenomenon that spills its honey on more local phenomena: a lack of intelligence marked by delirium. Perhaps it is that we have information so globalized that what used to remain hidden, or very separated by miles, by oceans, now comes together more quickly.

It is well known: killing is bad, because if you start by committing murder, then you will miss mass on Sunday and end up leaving the table before the other diners have finished. Seen globally, something like this happens when Espert presents a bill to expel from Congress the deputies of the Left Front who supported the popular demonstrations against the repressor Gerardo Morales in Jujuy. Violence is considered to be ideological coherence and not rubber bullets against the population. The next step: the infrastructure disaster and drought put Uruguay on the brink of an ecological abyss by being left with drinking water for only a week, but the government explains it as an informational operation by the opposition. And finally, in this imaginary course, suddenly the PP and Vox in Spain start a career of theater censorship in various locations: Paco Bezerra’s play on Santa Teresa for “harmful and grotesque”, an adaptation by Lope de Vega for “innuendo sexual” (representations of a phallus and a vulva enter the scene), another from Orlando, from Virginia Woolf, for things like that, a concert by Pedro Pastor and what do I know: the list follows the path started with the censorship of the movie Buzz Lightyear where two animated women kissed.

It looks like a systematic self-destruct plan.

Hopefully it is.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

