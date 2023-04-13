Radio Okapi/Ph. Jonathan Fuanani”/>

Kinshasa press review of Thursday April 13, 2023.

Most of the newspapers published this Thursday in the Congolese capital return to the recommendation of the National Assembly to dismiss the general manager of SNEL from his functions.

“The National Assembly offers itself the head of the DG of SNEL”, headlines The potential in its front page. This daily reports that the plenary of the deliberative body demands his dismissal within 48 hours. For this tabloid, the carrots are cooked for the director general of the National Electricity Company (SNEL SA), pursued by an interpellation and having failed to convince the elected representatives of the people gathered in plenary. According to this portal, Fabrice Lusinde left his feathers in a vote on Wednesday April 12, where the plenary voted for the dismissal of the CEO of SNEL SA within 48 hours. And not without cause. This newspaper notes that several grievances weigh on the head of this public representative who will have reigned only for a very short time. What do we blame him for? “Misdirection and incompetence”. Everything starts from an observation that “the DRC has everything in terms of hydrography, except a competent SNEL”. And the continuation… the elected representatives of the people declared from the top of the rostrum that the power cuts which are being made, especially in the capital, constitute neither more nor less “an incitement to the revolt of the Congolese people”, continues this newspaper.

On the same page, Prosperity indicates that in his reply, the CEO of SNEL SA suggested that the great difficulty linked to load shedding is the fact that the city of Kinshasa, mirror of the country, is under a very significant urban growth dynamic. For them, underlines this newspaper, there is no clear vision in the head of the DG of SNEL SA and as if that were not enough, this is accompanied by a “calamitous management” of the funds. According to MP Bukasa, this daily estimates, after having followed the reply of DG Fabrice Lusinde, he has no ambitious project and as proof, the national representation insisted a lot on the electrification of Camp Luka, but DG Lusinde said he was waiting for guidance from the National Assembly’s infrastructure subcommittee. According to this tabloid which quotes the elected representative of Luilu (Lomami), this is what sufficiently proves that the CEO of SNEL SA has no vision, no planning and expects everything from the sub-committee. Regarding the situation in Kisangani, DG Lusinde says he expects everything from the government of the Republic. In summary, writes this portal, Fabrice Lusinde has not considered any programming to put an end to the “black pocket” phenomenon and no satisfactory response has been provided on how to reduce this phenomenon.

According the future, national deputies raised several arguments to support their approach, aimed at dismissing the CEO of SNEL. The elected officials of Kinshasa, for example, declared from the rostrum that the power cuts that are taking place in the capital constitute neither more nor less an incitement to the revolt of the Congolese people, recalls this daily. E as if that were not enough, continues this tabloid, the calamitous management of the funds of this public company is called into question. This portal indicates that the author of this interpellation asked the national representation to recommend to the government of the Republic to propose a recovery plan for SNEL SA, the payment of its debts to SNEL SA. Quoted by L’Avenir, deputy Bukasa recommends that all the directors of SNEL who have been expelled without respecting the law in this area be reinstated without delay.

The tropical storm informs that through its president Christophe Mboso N’kodia Pwanga, the office of the National Representation took note of the recommendations on the dismissal of Fabrice Lusinde, before submitting them to the vote of the Plenary Assembly. This daily explains that the Bureau of the Lower House then asked its rapporteur, the deputy Joseph Lembi, to read the relevant provisions of the Rules of Procedure of this institution. These provisions stipulate “…if the recommendations adopted by the National Assembly and transmitted to the Government of the Republic or to the Head of State are not executed within 30 days following their transmission, the President of the National Assembly seizes the ‘competent judicial authority…’, recalls this newspaper. With this in mind, notes this portal, all eyes of the Congolese are now turned to the national executive to find out if the latter will implement these recommendations. La Tempête des tropiques quotes some observers who deplore the fact that the CEO of SNEL was defenestrated only three months after his appointment by the Head of State. This daily believes that three months is very little time to judge the effectiveness of an agent of a company like SNEL in view of the vastness of the national territory and the complexity of the challenges that this company is called. to relieve.

For its part, AS Forum changes chapter and announces the face-to-face meeting between Félix Tshisekedi-Alain Berset this Thursday at the Palais de la Nation. According to this daily, the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, receives this Thursday, April 13, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset. The Swiss leader arrived yesterday Wednesday, April 12 in the evening in Kinshasa for his first official visit to the DRC. President Alain Berset was welcomed at the foot of the plane by the Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, underlines this tabloid. A joint press conference is planned at the end of the tete-a-tete between the two presidents during which the bilateral cooperation DRC / Switzerland will be discussed and many other subjects of common interest, continues this portal, In addition to Kinshasa, reports AS Forum, President Alain Berset’s agenda includes a visit to the east of the country, Goma and Bukavu in particular, where he should meet internally displaced persons from Bushagara and Kanyarucinya, camps located on the outskirts of the city of Goma at the foot of Nyragongo.