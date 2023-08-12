Yunnan Youth Volleyball Championship Begins in Lijiang, Aims to Cultivate Strong and Healthy Youth

Yunnan Youth Volleyball Championship Kicks Off in Lijiang

Lijiang, Yunnan Province – The 2023 Yunnan Youth Volleyball Championship officially began on August 4th at the Lijiang Sports Development Center. The championship, which runs until August 10th, is expected to attract young athletes from across the province.

Sponsored by the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yunnan Provincial Department of Education, the event is being hosted by the Lijiang Education and Sports Bureau and the Gucheng District People’s Government. A total of 26 teams will participate, hailing from 12 cities (states), schools, and training centers including Kunming, Yuxi, Dehong, and Dali. The teams are divided into four groups consisting of male and female groups A and B, with a total of 74 games being played.

“A strong youth makes a country strong, and sports make a country strong,” commented the person in charge of the Lijiang Education and Sports Bureau. The official added that Lijiang has been focusing on youth sports development, aiming to promote the all-round development of young people and harness the educational benefits of sports. The city hopes to cultivate the will and quality of youth who are not afraid of difficulties, foster a sense of unity and cooperation, develop a love for sports, and encourage healthy physical and mental growth.

As the host city, Lijiang is honored to have been chosen for this competition. The Municipal Education and Sports Bureau has committed to organizing and guaranteeing the championship with professional organization, full enthusiasm, and high-quality service.

Lijiang is currently dedicated to creating a plateau sports tourism destination that integrates plateau training, competition, tourism, and leisure. The city aims to promote the integrated development of “sports + culture + tourism” and strive to become a “highland sports center” and “Healthy City.”

The 2023 Yunnan Youth Volleyball Championship promises to be an exciting event that showcases the talent and dedication of young athletes in Yunnan Province.

