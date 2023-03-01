The company will intervene 1,300 m2 of spaces and infrastructure in the educational institutions Guillermo León Valencia, in Caldono and Técnico Tunía, in Piendamó.

CEO, committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, is committed to quality, inclusive and equitable education, promoting learning opportunities for children and young people in the department of Cauca.

This time, with an investment of $6,230 million, through the Works for Taxes (OXI) mechanism, in which it is a pioneer, the Company will execute the construction of two projects in educational institutions which will benefit more than 870 students, while contributing to rural and territorial development in the municipalities prioritized by the Development Program with a Territorial Focus (PDET).

With the support of the Government of Cauca, the Agency for the Renewal of the Territory (ART) and the Ministry of Education, the Educational Institutions were selected. Guillermo León Valencia (Caldono) and Technician Tunía (Piendamó), in which, CEO will intervene 1,300 square meters of spaces and infrastructure for innovation, development and strengthening, making improvements in educational classrooms, adaptation of dining rooms, kitchens, sanitary batteries, public spaces and general endowment.

In Colombia, only 23 works-for-tax projects have been developed, under the agreement modality, of which only 10 of them are related to the education sector at the national level, making Colombia CEO in the first departmental company that executes two projects focused on rural education in the Alto Patía Norte del Cauca subregion.

“Through this initiative, CEO reaffirms its social commitment in the department of Cauca, promoting the integral development of communities through quality education in rural areas, which promotes global education for the sustainable development of the region” , said Omar Serrano Rueda, general manager of CEO.