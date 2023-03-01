11
Rich calendar in the NBA night, with 9 games to play.
Among others we point out the debut of Kevin Durant with the Suns, the New York derby at Madison Square Garden and the match between the Celtics and the Cavs.
Lakers engaged in Oklahoma City, Milwaukee against Banchero’s Magic for the 16th consecutive victory.
9 GAMES on tonight!
▪️ Durant’s Suns debut
▪️ Milwaukee seeks 16th straight win
▪️ Cavs visit Boston
▪️ Battle for NYC at MSG
