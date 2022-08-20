The 43-year-old still has a lot of enthusiasm and desire to win “The home system is splendid, it will charge us when we play, the C is not easy at all”

IVREA

A new adventure for the Ivorian table tennis player Mirko Berti, 43, a professional sales representative. After having played for many years in the Aosta Valley club of Tennistavolo Challand, this summer Berti accepted the court of President Simon Petru by marrying to Tennistavolo Piossasco, which will take part in the next Serie C national championship. B. Berti arrives in a club in which the current Italian Under 14 champion Davide Simon also played and will play in a unique facility in the whole of Piedmont, as Berti himself explains: “President Petru has worked hard to build a facility that it will be dedicated only to table tennis, the inside of the structure can count more than seventy members and it is fantastic to be part of this ambitious club – says Berti -. I can’t wait to start training, starting from September, in this structure, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to better prepare myself for the start of the Serie C championship, which will begin on Sunday 1 October – says Berti -. I chose this club basically for two reasons: the first is the one that aspires to make the leap of the category at the end of the season, while the second concerns the structure in which we will play the home games, very spacious and that will charge us when we take the field. “.

Berti will therefore be able to bring his long experience, made up of many years of militancy in Serie B with Table Tennis Challand and the title of Italian champion won in 2015, as well as already 29 years of practicing this sport: “I bring a lot of experience, but also enthusiasm and desire to always get involved with great humility, Serie C is not an easy championship, you will have to train always giving your best and play every game with concentration and determination at high levels ». –