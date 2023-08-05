Tottenham Hotspur: Wolfsburg is really making money with Mickey van de Ven

According to a media report, defender Micky van de Ven from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg is about to move to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. This was reported by the portal “The Athletic”. The 22-year-old Dutchman is said to travel to England at short notice for a medical check-up and then sign a long-term contract with the traditional London club.

Van de Ven moved from Dutch FC Volendam to Lower Saxony in August 2021. It once cost the factory club just 3.5 million euros. The central defender played a total of 36 competitive games for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and in the cup, in which he scored one goal and assisted two more. As reported by the English offshoot of the broadcaster “Sky”, Tottenham will pay 55 million euros.

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has a market value of 30 million euros according to the experts of the transfermarkt.de portal

However, that would not be the record transfer from Wolfsburg. They let Kevin De Bruyne move to Manchester City in 2015 – and then received 76 million euros for the change.

RB Leipzig announces record change

Verbal agreement between Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani and PSG

According to a media report, striker Randal Kolo Muani from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt wants to switch to Paris St. Germain. The 24-year-old has already reached a basic verbal agreement with the top French club, the Sky TV channel reported on Saturday. The French broadcaster RMC Sport had previously announced that Kolo Muani should have submitted his change request to Eintracht.

Sustainable muscle building

The club is therefore open to the departure of the French international, it said. In addition to PSG, the German record champions FC Bayern were also considered interesting in the attacker. Kolo Muani’s contract with Eintracht runs until 2027.

The Hessians signed Kolo Muani on a free transfer from FC Nantes last summer. At Eintracht, he immediately became one of the top strikers in the Bundesliga. In 32 league games, the World Cup participant scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists. He also reached the DFB Cup final last season with the team of then coach Oliver Glasner.

Affront to FC Bayern

Large Bundesliga transfers at Werder “financially not possible”

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen often have to rely on risky commitments when it comes to player transfers. “It is still not financially possible for us to sign a regular player from another Bundesliga club who still has a contract. I know what they did in the Bundesliga,” said Werder’s managing director Frank Baumann in “Deichtalk”. You have to “take a certain risk to get players who are something special”.

The Hanseatic League had landed a real coup in the summer with the commitment of Naby Keita (Liverpool FC). However, this was only possible because the 28-year-old only played eight league games last season due to injury. The financial risk involved in this transfer was “very manageable”, revealed Baumann. Keita moved to the Weser on a free transfer.

Looking at the squad, Baumann is certain “that something will happen in both directions”. Niklas Schmidt moved to France to FC Toulouse on Friday evening. Young players Nick Woltemade (21), Justin Njinmah (22) and Leon Opitz (18) “will play a role in our squad,” said Baumann.

“Coup of the Year” – Ansgar Brinkmann becomes Maccabi trainer

The former soccer professional Ansgar Brinkmann is supposed to lead the German Jewish soccer players to success at the Makkabiah 2025 in Israel. “We landed the coup of the year,” said Alon Meyer, President of Makkabi Germany of the German Press Agency on Saturday, “the contact was made through an acquaintance. He was immediately enthusiastic.” BILD reported first.

Brinkmann, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga, is to find the best Jewish footballers in Germany with his team of three over the next two years in order to get back on the road to success. “We were European champions at the European Games in 2015, but like the DFB we’ve weakened recently,” said Meyer.

With the “sensational” commitment of the 54-year-old, who was also called the “White Brazilian” when he was active and who works for Makkabi Germany on a voluntary basis, the Makkabi President hopes for a return to success at the World Games.

Official – Ex-Frankfurt player Kamada joins Lazio Roma

Former Frankfurt pro Daichi Kamada has found a new sporting home in Italy. The 26-year-old Japanese is moving to Italian first division club Lazio Rome on a free transfer, the club in the capital announced on Friday evening. Kamada is expected to join the team once final visa matters are settled.

The Champions League participant had already published a video of Kamada’s arrival in Rome on Thursday evening. Kamada, wearing a Lazio scarf around his neck, said “Forza Lazio” to the camera.

There had been speculation about Kamada’s future several times before. The Japan international has been traded to several top clubs including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Kamada’s contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired in the summer.

Real Madrid deny rumors of club boss Pérez’s resignation

Spanish record champions Real Madrid have denied rumors that club president Florentino Pérez is about to step down. The rumors published on social networks and in some media are “completely untrue” and “controlled by interests” that “have nothing to do with reality,” the club said on Saturday. The club also denied rumors that they plan to name the training ground in Valdebebas, northeast of Madrid, after Pérez.

The 76-year-old is also President of the Spanish construction group ACS. The engineer, ex-politician and magnate has been leading the club, where the Germans Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger are under contract, without interruption since June 2009. Before that he had already been president of the “Royal” between 2000 and 2006.

Striker Højlund’s transfer to Manchester United completed

English record champions Manchester United have signed Danish striker Rasmus Højlund. The transfer fee should be the equivalent of 74 million euros and could increase by a good eight million euros through bonus payments, according to media reports. As the club announced on Saturday, the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the option to extend it for another season. Højlund previously played for Atalanta Bergamo in Italy.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a fan of this big club since I was a little boy and I’ve dreamed of playing at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” the attacker was quoted as saying in the statement. Højlund admitted he is still at the beginning of his career but is ready to take the next step and play in a group of world-class players.

However, it will probably be some time before Højlund makes his debut in Dutch coach Erik ten Hag’s side due to a tissue injury he sustained while still training at Atalanta. Manchester United will start the new Premier League season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14th.

