Lautaro Martinez, second son Theo was born: ‘Welcome, we love you’

From today there is also a Theo in the large Inter family. It is the second son of lautaro martinez e Agustina Gandolfo (in 2021 the two had already had a daughter, Nina), which came to light today, Monday 7 August, as announced on social media by the couple. No dedication to Theo Hernandez obviously, rival on the field of many past and future derbies. “One of the most exciting days of our lives – wrote the Inter captain on Instagram -. Happy to have you in our arms. Your little sister is at home waiting for you to fill you with love. Now there are 4 of us. Welcome Theo, we love you”. From now on, the matches between Inter and Milan will therefore have two Theos. One on the pitch, the other at home (or in the stands) cheering on dad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

