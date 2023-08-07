Nile fever and mosquitoes, the appeal of Ats to the Brescian Municipalities

With the summer weather it is known such as some viruses transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks circulate more. Because of this Ats Brescia has issued a note in which the Municipalities are asked to implement a number of preventive measures. Ats suggests planning environmental rehabilitation interventions, such as for example the maintenance of public green areas, the cleaning of abandoned areas, the elimination of waste. It is also useful to carry out disinfestations in a short time to protect the health of the population.

The health management of the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention invites the mayors to issue specific ordinances also for information purposes, to ensure that citizens too can, in their private life, implement behaviors that can avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes and therefore also the consequent spread of possible infections.

Viruses spread by mosquitoes, especially that of West Nile, can cause infections in both mild and more serious forms, especially in the most fragile people, such as the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases. In recent days, in fact, following the “Regional plan for integrated surveillance and for contrasting the spread of the West Nile Disease virus in veterinary public health“, tests were carried out which they found mosquitoes and ticks carrying the virus in the area covered by Ats Brescia: moreover, five cases of people infected with the virus have already been found in the month of July.

As recalled by a note on the Ats website, in Lombardy, among the numerous species of existing mosquitoes, there are also those capable of transmitting the so-called «Arbovirus» (emerging infectious diseases, i.e. appearing for the first time in a population or diseases that already existed in the past, but whose spread is rapidly increasing).

Among these diseases carried by ticks, flies, fleas and mosquitoes we find, in fact, West Nile. Others, however, can be imported by travelers with current infections.

On the Ats web page, www.ats-brescia.it/arbovirosithere are technical sheets on the main Arboviruses and useful information for citizens while at the address ww.ats-brescia.it/arbovirosi/per-i-comuni-informativa there is a specific section for Municipalities.

It is present in this section a facsimile of the ordinance that you are invited to issue, with references also to specific situations such as for example the behavior to adopt for the owners of vegetable gardens, industrial warehouses; for site managers; for managers of commercial and craft businesses. Furthermore, Ats underlines that, in the event of outbreaks or episodes of infection, the Administrations will be called to implement further extraordinary disinfestation interventions.

