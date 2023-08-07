They investigate the Vice Minister of Culture for alleged documentary falsehood in his resume

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has initiated an investigation against Clímaco Esteban Zabala Ramírez, Vice Minister of Culture, due to citizen complaints and the dissemination of information by the media, which indicate the possible inclusion of inaccurate data in his resume from the Public Function, related to their higher studies.

According to the complaint, the Vice Minister had presented an allegedly false degree certificate to support his higher education, which could constitute a serious irregularity and a potential documentary falsification.

The Second Delegate Attorney for Administrative Surveillance has requested evidence to clarify the facts. Among them, a certification from the Externado University has been required to verify the veracity of the master’s degree studies allegedly completed by the Vice Minister.

It may interest you: Increase in domestic violence against women, according to the Attorney General’s Office

In addition, additional documents have been requested from the Human Talent office of the Ministry of Culture, such as a copy of the resume with attachments delivered by Zabala Ramírez during his hiring process, the certificate of possession and a certification of the studies that he accredited. at the time of binding.

The Vice Minister of Culture faces a possible disciplinary commitment if it is shown that he committed document falsification and used fraudulent documents to present information on his official resume. The investigation seeks to determine the veracity of the accusations and take the necessary actions if the irregularities are confirmed.

The Attorney General’s Office will continue with the necessary steps to get to the bottom of the situation.