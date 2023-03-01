After the first semi-final night, the first finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest were selected.

Host Dragana Kosjerina was blown away by her appearance, and it was she who announced with Milan Marić and colleagues who are the first finalists in the race to represent Serbia in Liverpool. As a reminder, 16 compositions will participate in both semi-finals, which will also be the number of finalists – the eight best-ranked compositions from the first and second semi-finals will be placed for which the audience and expert jury will vote 50 to 50 percent.

After fifteen minutes of voting, a decision was made – these are the first finalists and potential representatives of Serbia at Eurovision 2023:

Stefan Shy – “From pillow to pillow”

Prince – “Flower from the East”

Chegi i Braća Blues Band – “Wedding or Quarrel”

Boris Subotić – “Unavailable”

Luke Black – “I’m just sleepy”

Filip Baloš – “New plan, second dream”

Nađa – “My first scar on my soul”

Emphaty Soul Project – “Indigo”

Let us remind you that this year’s festival “Song for Eurovision ’23” will take place in three evenings, with the semi-finals taking place on March 1 and 2, and the grand final scheduled for March 4.

Check out some of tonight’s performances:

And the construct:

