Home World The first finalists of the Song for Eurovision | Fun
World

The first finalists of the Song for Eurovision | Fun

by admin
The first finalists of the Song for Eurovision | Fun

After the first semi-final night, the first finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest were selected.

Izvor: RTS/ printscreen

Host Dragana Kosjerina was blown away by her appearance, and it was she who announced with Milan Marić and colleagues who are the first finalists in the race to represent Serbia in Liverpool. As a reminder, 16 compositions will participate in both semi-finals, which will also be the number of finalists – the eight best-ranked compositions from the first and second semi-finals will be placed for which the audience and expert jury will vote 50 to 50 percent.

After fifteen minutes of voting, a decision was made – these are the first finalists and potential representatives of Serbia at Eurovision 2023:

  • Stefan Shy – “From pillow to pillow”
  • Prince – “Flower from the East”
  • Chegi i Braća Blues Band – “Wedding or Quarrel”
  • Boris Subotić – “Unavailable”
  • Luke Black – “I’m just sleepy”
  • Filip Baloš – “New plan, second dream”
  • Nađa – “My first scar on my soul”
  • Emphaty Soul Project – “Indigo”

Let us remind you that this year’s festival “Song for Eurovision ’23” will take place in three evenings, with the semi-finals taking place on March 1 and 2, and the grand final scheduled for March 4.

Check out some of tonight’s performances:

And the construct:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

USA, the FBI arrests a man with explosives...

Tijana Dapčević showed a slim line | Entertainment

Tunisia unleashes the hunt for irregular migrants from...

task force of workers at work

the fourth division in the quarterfinals of the...

This season, a smaller crop of raspberries Info

only ten goals in the midweek round, four...

the assets divided between De Filippi and her...

Johnny B. Zero premiere the video for the...

Railway accident in Greece, it is a massacre...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy