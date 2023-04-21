“The Only One”, latest preview of Stay Homas’s next album

Stay Homas publish the song “The Only One”, the last preview of what will be their second album: “Homas”which will see the light friday may 5. The theme is an acoustic song with a positive message that speaks of that person who, with just one look, makes you feel special and, in turn, manages to erase all the doubts and fears that tend to embitter our existence. The song has been produced by Arnau Figueresa regular collaborator of the band, and the video clip is the work of martha mashead photographer of the trio.
This advance comes after two previous ones, published since February and different in terms of musical production; “Ese beso” in Spanish, “La Nòria” in Catalan and, now, “The Only One” in English, make up the first line of music on what will be the trio’s next album. “Homas”the second disc of Stay Homaswill have fourteen songs, one of which, recorded with The Tyetsit will only be in the physical version.
Upcoming concerts of the Stay Homas 2023 tour
06/16/2023 – Jaguar Cycle (Madrid)
17/06/2023 – Cabró Rock (Vic)
01/07/2023 – Canet Rock (Canet de Mar)
07/08/2023 – Cruïlla Festival (Barcelona)
07/13/2023 – Pirata Beach Festival (Gandia)
15/07/2023 – Paupaterres (Tàrrega)
20/07/2023 – El Tingladu (Vilanova and Geltrú)
22/07/2023 – Canet Rock Mallorca (Alcúdia)
30/07/2023 – Sounds of the World (Roses)
01/08/2023 – Cap Roig Festival (Calella de Palafrugell)
02/08/2023 – Cambrils International Festival (Cambrils)
11/08/2023 – Es Claustre (Menorca)