“The Only One”, latest preview of Stay Homas’s next album

Stay Homas publish the song “The Only One”, the last preview of what will be their second album: “Homas”which will see the light friday may 5. The theme is an acoustic song with a positive message that speaks of that person who, with just one look, makes you feel special and, in turn, manages to erase all the doubts and fears that tend to embitter our existence. The song has been produced by Arnau Figueresa regular collaborator of the band, and the video clip is the work of martha mashead photographer of the trio.