A order sui generis the one signed by judge for preliminary investigations of Crotone Michael Ciociola to validate the detention of two of the three alleged smugglers (the third is a minor) of the massacre of Cutro where at least 67 lost their lives following a storm migrants amidst the controversy over possible late relief efforts. After the embarrassed words of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosieven going so far as to reproach the poor victims for having faced the journey of desperation (“I wouldn’t leave if I were desperate, I was brought up with the responsibility of not asking myself what should I ask of the place where I live but what can I do for the country in which I live for the ransom of the same”), reading the passages of the magistrate’s order, seasoned with sarcasmit is not entirely out of place to hypothesize a connection with the words of the head of the Interior Ministry, invited to resign in these hours.

Piantedosi had spoken of parents who put their children into the sea without safety conditions, Ciociola speaks of “desperate people willing to do anything to put a cruel present and an even more gloomy future behind them” and thus begins his ordinance: “Waiting for the awaited and acclaimed cruise tourism, for a few days Italy discovers other exotic voyages to Crotone and its surroundings”, referring to “imperishable and increasingly opulent Turkish criminal organizations (in this case, however, Pakistani structural appendages emerge) toast the latest humanitarian tragedy (the disastrous earthquake that engulfed part of Turkey and of the already martyred Syria) which will give their trafficking further myriads of desperate people”.

An ‘exotic’ journey that “in the meantime has found a tragic epiphany of what has already been touched upon and predicted on so many occasions”. And he presses on: “Far from setting himself up as the Cassandra of the moment, the writer, burdened by the horrors of the last Pythagorean storm, is preparing to examine the last stop ordered in the matter of illegal immigration”. “Unlike usual, the present case records dozens of victims, victims of a destiny deaf to their hopes and of a state of necessity that cannot otherwise be faced except at the mercy of desperate journeys of hope“.

For the magistrate, the landing on the Calabrian coast “cannot be considered the result of an agreement between 4 friends at the bar who, having come across at least 180 desperate people by chance, decide to face the dangers of the sea to speculate on the desire for freedom of the desperate”. Because “the existence of structures to host migrants before departure, the transport service up to the boats, the division of roles, the presence of payment channels involving the contribution of third parties, the maritime assistance service they represent symptomatic indices of a single factual datum: the raging of an organization”.