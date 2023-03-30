The leaders of the Provincial Water Resources Department went to Wuyi Mountain to investigate the work of the river chief system Photo by Lai Fangmin

Southeast Net News March 30 (correspondent Lai Fangmin) In order to further deepen the work of the river chief system, implement the concept of green development, standardize the operation of water conservancy projects during the flood season, and promote the construction of water ecological civilization. Recently, Liu Lin, secretary of the party group of the Fujian Provincial Department of Water Resources, led a team to Wuyishan City to investigate and guide the work of the river chief system. Huang Xuhui, Director of Nanping Water Conservancy Bureau, Wu Yuehui, Deputy River Chief of Wuyishan City, River Chief of Jiuqu River Basin, Deputy Mayor Wu Yuehui, City River Chief Office and relevant member units accompanied the participation.

Liu Lin and her team inspected the Chushuxia Reservoir in Xingtian Town and the construction of the second phase of the small and medium river treatment project in the Chenghu River Basin. Focus on understanding the construction progress of small and medium-sized watershed management projects, water conservation measures, quality supervision, etc., inquire in detail about the construction of water ecological projects, flood control and flood preparation of reservoirs, etc., and observe the river chief system such as river surface and shoreline cleaning in Chenghu River Basin along the way Work implementation.

Liu Lin emphasized that first, we must strengthen the sense of compaction responsibility. Relevant departments and personnel at all levels must strictly implement the responsibilities and requirements of the river chief system, implement the normalized river patrol mechanism, strengthen the work of river basin patrol and management, flood prevention and flood preparation, and do everything possible to protect the safety of people’s lives and property, and promote the river chief In-depth and practical development of system work; second, strengthen the supervision of river-related projects. It is necessary to strengthen the industry supervision of water and water conservation measures for river-related projects, and regulate the operation of reservoirs and water conservancy projects during the flood season. On the premise of ensuring safety, accelerate the construction of projects, strive to complete the projects as early as possible, play their due role, and build high-quality livelihood projects; To give full play to the linkage effect. Departments at all levels should strengthen linkage and interaction, conduct regular work exchanges, study and seminars, focus on solving problems and difficulties in the protection of rivers and water sources, achieve common progress and comprehensive improvement, and jointly create and build industry model institutions.