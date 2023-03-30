Listen to the audio version of the article

In a period characterized by a global pandemic, the war in Europe, geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, product shortages and supply chain problems, raw material prices and sharply rising inflation, supply chain finance has confirmed itself as an effective tool for guaranteeing flows of cash to companies, reducing costs and supporting the financial health of industrial chains in a difficult situation for companies.

After reaching 509 billion euros in 2021, in…