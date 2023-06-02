Leading children in the Cordillera Kids – breaking latest news

Children from Cordillera Kids and their personalized training.

Children have countless skills that are developing with the passing of days, the support of teachers being essential. Cordillera Kids stimulates them and brings out their knowledge.

Martina Burneo Villamagua, 8 years old, is one of the girls who studies in this establishment. She related that she likes to do everything, some of her favorite hobbies being: painting animals with their happy and sensitive faces, reading and playing basketball. She is a student leader as she meets a set goal.

Music

Also, this educational center is attended by María Paz Córdova, 6 years old. She said that she is multifaceted because she likes calligraphy, ballet, but above all, singing the songs “Grace” and “I love you mommy”, without neglecting: being very supportive. In addition, she along with her partner Lesly Loyola Granda, 7 years old, have created and composed the melody “Wister.” They have performed on various stages and have received many compliments for their creativity.

The girl Lesly Loyola Granda, on the other hand, reported that when she is at school she does everything, her favorite activities being basketball, gymnastics and music. “Now I am creating a new song and that we will sing it soon,” she expressed.

The student Agustín Mendoza Jaramillo, 6 years old, said that sports, such as soccer and basketball, are his favorites and he hopes to win the cup in the future. He also has a pet and adds to the ones he already has at home.

Teachers from Cordillera Kids indicated that the children of the institution are creative, studious, leaders and always comply with the projects. (YO)