Eurojackpot on June 2nd, 2023: Current Eurolotto winning numbers and odds for the Friday drawing at a glance

Eurolotto winning numbers from 06/02/2023

Winning numbers 5 out of 50: 8 – 9 – 11 – 13 – 50

Euro numbers 2 out of 12: 6 – 11

June 02, 2023: Winning odds in the Eurojackpot

In the table you will find the current odds of winning the Eurojackpot on Friday (June 2nd, 2023) at a glance. The odds are published shortly after the draw.

Class number correct profits odds 1 5 correct + 2 euro numbers 0 x unoccupied 2 5 correct + 1 euro number 5 x 418.181,90 € 3 5 correct + 0 euro numbers 13 x 90.705,80 € 4 4 correct + 2 euro numbers 35 x 5.557,20 € 5 4 correct + 1 euro number 721 x 337,20 € 6 3 correct + 2 euro numbers 1.346 x 198,60 € 7 4 correct + 0 euro numbers 1.944 x 100,00 € 8 2 correct + 2 euro numbers 18.849 x 32,80 € 9 3 correct + 1 euro number 32.495 x 21,30 € 10 3 correct + 0 euro numbers 86.903 x 15,80 € 11 1 correct + 2 euro numbers 99.085 x 15,80 € 12 2 correct + 1 euro number 470.847 x 10,40 €

Times for the Eurojackpot drawing and transfer

Every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET) – i.e. 8:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) – the new Eurolotto numbers are drawn in the Finnish capital Helsinki. The Eurojackpot draw can also start a little later. Before the winning numbers in the Eurojackpot are drawn, a completeness check from all participating countries takes place. You can find out the new winning numbers here directly after the Eurojackpot draw. If there are delays, it can also be later than 20:00 (CET). By the way, Helsinki has Eastern European time and is an hour ahead of us. Unfortunately, the drawing of the Eurojackpot numbers is not broadcast on TV or live stream in Germany.

Eurojackpot is a type of lottery that takes place throughout Europe. In addition to Germany, 17 other European countries are taking part: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Opportunities and costs in Euro Lotto

On Friday it was about winning millions in the first prize category. With the current game formula (5 out of 50 winning numbers and 2 out of 12 euro numbers), the probability of winning is relatively low at around 1:140 million. For every Friday and Tuesday you can fill out 8 betting fields on a ticket in the Eurojackpot. The maximum possible jackpot has been increased compared to the previous model and is 120 million. However, at least a double-digit million amount (from 10 million euros) can be achieved per draw.

The price for a completed betting field is 2 euros. In addition, a processing fee will be charged. This varies by state. But the average is 50 cents. If you fill out the entire ticket (8 betting fields), you have to pay 12.50 euros.

Current rules in the Eurojackpot with two draws per week

For the Eurojackpot, you must tick 5 numbers between 1 and 50 and two Euro numbers between 1 and 12 on your ticket. A Eurojackpot ticket consists of 8 betting fields, in each of which you have this opportunity. You can decide for yourself how many of the betting fields you want to fill out, which of course changes the price for participation. If you want to hit the jackpot, these seven numbers you have chosen must match the ones drawn. So you shouldn’t have any problems matching the numbers. With a 1 in 140 million chance of winning, however, matching all the numbers is extremely lucky. If you don’t succeed in winning class 1, that’s no problem. In prize class 2, high winnings are also often waiting for all lottery players. A correct euro number may then be missing for this.

