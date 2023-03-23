Registration by May 23, 2023

The non-profit association CatalyticActionorganize two summer workshops who will explore gender inequalities and how these play out in the built environment.

The workshops, lasting 7 days each, will take place in Lebanona context of deep and structural gender inequalities, with one of the highest overall gender gaps in the world.

The participants of both workshops will have the opportunity to get to know different communities and contexts where CatalyticAction has built projects and developed strong relationships with local communities: from the charming neighborhood of Mar Mikhael to Beirutto the bustling waterfront of the city of the mine (Tripoli) in northern Lebanon, to the crowded cities of Bekaa Valley.

Il photography workshopsled by Lebanese photographers Lara Chahine e rania kill, will be an opportunity to acquire new skills and reflect, through photography, on a very relevant topic in the current international debate. The activities will take place in the community center in the Karantina neighborhood that CatalyticAction rehabilitated in response to the 2020 Beirut Port explosion.

Il design workshops it will focus on the definition of design solutions that can promote gender equality through interventions in the public space. Participants will have the opportunity to work side by side with community members of different ages, genders and backgrounds, to design inclusive spaces that take into account the specific needs of residents.

CatalyticAction is a charity that uses design and architecture to support children, young people and their vulnerable communities. They do this through built and research projects, implemented through a participatory approach involving local communities. I’m a team of architects, researchers, artists, builders, educators, filmmakers and humanitarian workers. Their story begins in 2014, with the co-creation of safer and more inspiring educational spaces for refugee children in Lebanon. Today, they continue to work with fragile communities to improve the quality of their built environment and to improve people’s well-being. Numerous awards received: special mention for Real Play City Challenge 2020, winners of Participatory Design Conference Award 2020, selected for theAga Khan Award for Architecture 2017-2019, bronze medal for Regional Holcim Awards Middle East Africa 2017, honorable mention ASF Award 2017, they win the Lebanese Architecture Award 2016.

How to participate

Interested parties must complete the appropriate online forms by 23 May 2023:

WORKSHOP 1 – PHOTOGRAPHY

23-29 July 2023

catalyticaction.org/photography-workshop/

WORKSHOP 2 – DESIGN

02-08 August 2023

catalyticaction.org/design-workshop/