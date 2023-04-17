Lee Chan-won explodes in reaction to French desserts… ‘Talkpawon 25:00’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] JTBC ‘Tokpa One 25 o’clock’. 23.04.17. (Photo = Provided by JTBC) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Moon Ye-bin = At ​​’Tokpawon 25 Hour’, a unique tour will be held to taste the charm of small towns in Denmark and luxury French desserts.

In ‘Talkpawon 25:00’, which is scheduled to be broadcast on the 17th at 8:50 pm, ‘Talk’ Pawon of Denmark visits Roskilde, the center of Viking culture, and learns about the history of Vikings. Among them, in Roskilde Cathedral, where the tombs of successive Danish kings are located, the murals of Harald Bluetooth Gomsen, the legendary Viking king, catch the eye. ‘Bluetooth’, which unifies communication devices of different specifications into one, surprises the performers by saying that it was derived from Harold Bluetooth Gomson.

In addition, Denmark Tokpa One guides viewers from Helsingør, a resort area loved by locals, to Kronborg Castle, which became the motif of Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘Hamlet’. The theme of ‘Hamlet’, such as the flow of time, meaning of existence, and death, is symbolically carved from the entrance of the castle, and the internal structure is the same as the scene in ‘Hamlet’, which arouses interest.

Meanwhile, the French luxury dessert tour where MC Lee Chan-won’s reaction exploded is revealed. In the cafe of D company’s main store, which was introduced by Tokpawon in France, star-shaped desserts symbolizing D company add to the fun of keeping the brand’s identity intact. Next, Tokpawon of France introduces that the brand logo can be found not only on tableware but also on coffee and cakes at L company cafes.

