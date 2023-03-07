Home News Left-wing extremism is escalating – politicians and journalists remain silent
News

Left-wing extremism is escalating – politicians and journalists remain silent

by admin
Left-wing extremism is escalating – politicians and journalists remain silent

While the eyes and ears of many politicians and journalists are tilted sharply to the right to brand even the slightest semblance of “right”, when it comes to left-wing ideology and extreme left-wing violence in Germany, they behave like the three Asian monkeys – nothing see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing. As recently at the weekend in Baden-Württemberg

The contribution Left-wing extremism is escalating – politicians and journalists remain silent appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Olaf Opitz.

See also  Ita Airways: the board of directors removes the powers of the president Altavilla, they pass to the CEO Lazzerini

You may also like

More than 200,000 cargo trucks passed through the...

Finally they put a ‘hand’ on the connection...

Kaifeng City Learning and Inheriting the Spirit of...

DGB boss demands more wages for women –...

PMT OF CIUDAD DEL ESTE IN ITS MOST...

Dog thrown into the river in a sack...

“One of the safest regions in Germany”: Health...

Alliance Française offers cultural activities from March 8

Romeo Santos and his bachata arrive today at...

Practicing the spirit of Lei Feng, extensively carry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy