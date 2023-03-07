Rouven Schröder takes over the post of sports director at the Bundesliga club Rasenballsport Leipzig. To this end, the 47-year-old canceled his existing contract with league rivals Schalke 04 “by mutual agreement”. Schröder will start his new job on April 1 and will receive a contract up to and including the summer of 2026, both clubs announced the personnel on Tuesday.

“Rouven brings a great deal of expertise and has proven his qualities in his previous positions. Rouven will support me in the areas of squad planning, scouting and licensing,” said Eberl. Schröder emphasized that he “would like to help to take the next steps in the development of the club. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge,” said the 47-year-old.

Schröder’s contract with Schalke had been on hold since the end of October, and it was agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer. It is said that half a million euros will go to the Royal Blues. Schröder had been responsible for Schalke squad planning since June 1, 2021, and it was under him that they were promoted directly last year. In the case of cup winners Leipzig, Schröder should form a team with sports director Max Eberl in the sporting leadership, the former Gladbach manager has been in office since last December.

Schalke’s sporting director Peter Knäbel recently confirmed to Sky90 at the end of February that “we received an offer that fully meets the conditions that we agreed with Rouven when he resigned and we suspended the contract”. Schröder was resigned from the “Royal Blues” last October. Before that, he had worked for several years as sports director and sports director at FSV Mainz 05.