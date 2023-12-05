Legislative elections in Lubero: militiamen prevent candidates from campaigning in areas under their occupation

The NGO Conference of Speakers for Democracy, the Environment and Human Rights (CIDED), accused, Monday, December 4, armed groups of preventing certain legislative and provincial candidates from campaigning in areas under their occupation.

According to this human rights NGO, candidates who do not clearly support self-defense groups called Wazalendo are prevented from accessing areas under occupation of local armed groups.

“Local armed groups prevent other candidates who do not identify with this line from campaigning in certain places. And this creates a lot of frustrations and conflicts that will have to be faced before the worst happens. We must sanction candidates who exploit these groups and who break the social cohesion which has gradually been established,” recommended Joseph Malikidogo, executive secretary of the NGO CIDED.

According to Lubero civil society, but also security sources, at least 80% of the Lubero territory is under occupation by local armed groups.

