Leipzig Book Fair 2023: The 6 most beautiful readings for lovers of poetry

Wo:
Gallery KUB, Kantstrasse 18, 04275 Leipzig

If:
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – 8:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m
Among others with Andra Schwarz, Dirk Uwe Hansen, Jayne-Ann Igel, Regina Menke, Tim Holland, Yevgeniy Breyger, Luboš Svoboda, Erec Schumacher, John Sauter.
Moderator: Ulrike Feibig.

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – 8:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m
They read, among others, Clara Sondermann, Carla Cerda, Wolfgang Schiffer, Rike Scheffler, Christian Filips, Verica Trickovic, Georg Leß, Julia Dathe, Ann Kathrin Ast, Ralph Tharayil, Margret Kreidl.
Moderation: Tim Holland.

Friday, April 28, 2023 – 8:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m
Guest: authors of the poetry recommendations 2023 & VERSschmuggel! Read among others Ozan Zakariya Keskinkılıç, Volker Sielaff, Cornelia Travnicek, Hans Thill, Daniel Ketteler, Carl-Christian Elze, Tillmann Severin, Marko Pogacar.

